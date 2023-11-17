Mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts and winemakers, and taste Australia's best at the Australian Highlands Wine Show, a short drive from Wollongong.
It champions cool climate wines that use grapes that are grown 500 metres or more above sea level.
The event will take place on Friday December 1 at the Centennial Vineyards in Bowral.
The show covers wineries in the Highlands, Orange, Canberra, Mudgee, Hilltops, New England, Tumbarumba and the Adelaide Hills.
Attendees will be welcomed with a glass of bubbles on arrival, and have the chance to munch on sweet and savoury nibbles, that have been curated to pair with the wines.
People will also have the chance to taste some the entered wines and there will be an award ceremony.
The dress code is smart casual and it will begin at 6.30pm and is due to finish at 9pm.
Tickets are $68.15 each with a booking fee and can be purchased through https://evnt.au/e/highlands-wine-awards-2023.
For more information, email hello@fol.org.au.
