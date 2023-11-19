Change of plans for waterfront Shell Cove apartments

A few more apartments in a luxury waterfront complex at the Shell Cove Marina could be on the market soon.
If you can afford the price tag.
The Vela Apartments will be built almost on the water - just about the only thing between the two is a pedestrian promenade.
When they were released last year, the word was a two-bedroom apartment would set a person back $1.6 million and at least $2.5 million for a three bedder.
There might be a few extra two-bedroom apartments available at the 15 Quayside Avenue complex if plans lodged with Shellharbour City Council are approved.
The modification of the previously approved development application looks to increase the overall apartment numbers from 52 to 57.
This will come about by reducing the number of three-bedroom apartments from 38 to 28, creating the space for 29 two-bedders - up from 14 in the original application.
The reason is because more people want a two-bedroom apartment than one with three beds.
"Since approval, Frasers has identified there is market demand for two-bedroom apartments, and consequently less interest in three-bedroom apartments in Shell Cove," the request for revision stated.
"Accordingly, it is proposed to revise the apartment mix within the approved development to include a similar provision of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.
"The change in the unit mix only relates to the northern building."
The change in apartment numbers will also see alterations to internal configuration across all five levels.
The revised development application is on public exhibition until November 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.