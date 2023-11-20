'Great for Wollongong': What residents think of city's midnight fireworks plan

With Wollongong CBD to have midnight fireworks for New Year's Eve, residents said they would be keen to stay local to ring in 2024.
We asked six people in Crown Street Mall what they thought of the new plan, which is being funded by Illawarra Hotel owner Ryan Aitchison to liven up the city, which normally only has 9pm fireworks at Wollongong Harbour.
All of them expressed support for the idea.
