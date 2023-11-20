Illawarra Mercury
US tries to halt wife of detained ex-military pilot Daniel Duggan from selling South Coast property

By Luke Costin
November 20 2023 - 7:18pm
The US wants to stop the wife of ex-marine Daniel Duggan selling property to fund his legal bills. Picture supplied
A senator has questioned if federal police are "just a post box for US authorities" as America attempts to stop the wife of detained ex-military pilot Daniel Duggan selling property to fund his legal bills.

