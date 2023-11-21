An American rap rock group with Top 40 hits from the 1990s is about the tour Australia and kicking off their shenanigans in Wollongong.
Fun Lovin' Criminals, the hit-makes behind Scooby Snacks and Love Unlimited, will hit the UniBar at the University of Wollongong on Valentines Day 2024, followed buy gigs in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
Fans can expect an electrifying live experience, infused with the band's trademark blend of rock 'n' roll swagger, hip-hop grooves and soulful melodies that have captivated audiences for more than two decades, according to organisers.
The group will be celebrating 25 years since the release of their album 100% Colombian, which spawned the hits Big Night Out, Love Unlimited and Korean Bodega.
Lead vocalist Brian 'Fast' Leiser, drummer Frank Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi will perform the album in its entirety, along with the band's hits from their extensive discography.
"This album holds a special place in their hearts and we are committed to delivering unforgettable performances while bringing a fresh energy to the stage," said Leiser.
Cortazzi added their UK and European shows had so far been "incredible" and he couldn't wait to bring the unforgettable experience Down Under.
Their biggest Australian hit, Scooby Snacks, features samples and quotes from Quentin Tarantino films.
Tickets on sale through: www.theprestigepresents.com.au/flc
