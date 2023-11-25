Your essential guide to Christmas carols in the Illawarra 2023

Christmas is looming and it's time to get in the festive spirit.
Carols events are being held across the Illawarra in the coming weeks, and we've listed a heap of events below for you and your family and friends.
When: Sunday, December 3, opens 4pm, carols from 6.30 - 8 pm
Where: 66 Park Road, Bulli
What: Come and check out the stalls of homemade pottery, gifts, and treats. There will be dinner stalls of Mexican, BBQ and pizza. Activities for kids include: a jumping castle, face paint and a Christmas photo booth. Then bring your picnic rug to sit and watch the carols. Details.
When : Friday, December 8, 6pm - 9 pm
Where : Centenary Fields, Croome Road Sporting Complex
What: Bring along your family and friends, entertainment commences at 6pm. Food venders provided, free entry. Details.
When : Saturday, December 9, 5.30 - 9.30 pm
Where : Sporting fields behind Figtree High School
What: There will be carols, fireworks, food vendors and face painting. Entry is free. Details.
When: Saturday, December 9, 6pm-9pm
Where: Helensburgh park, corner of Park Ave and Blackwell Street
What: Food and fun kicks off at 6pm and carols start at 7.30pm. Details.
When: Sunday, December 10, 4.30 - 10.30pm
Where: Corner of Jardine Street & Princess Highway Fairy Meadow
What: There are plenty of festive activities including biscuit decorating, face painting, a petting zoo, a jumping castle and burgers. Carols kick off at 6pm followed by the outdoor cinema, 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', starting at 8pm. Details.
When: Sunday, December 10, 7pm - 8.30pm
Where: Old Princess Hwy, Austinmer
What: Bring your picnic blanket and food for a night of sing-along carols. Details.
When: Sunday, December 10, 4.30 - 7.30 pm
Where: 9 Augusta Street, East Corrimal
What: Annual family-friendly carols include food vans, local artists, The Elastic Band, Magnificient Manda & Super Kenny and Santa. Details.
When: Wednesday, December 13, 6.30 - 8pm
Where: 94-112 Manning Street, Kiama
What: Many choirs are lined up to sing such as: Sing Australia Kiama, SingSpace Vocal Ensemble and more. Details.
When: Saturday, December 16, 3pm - 9pm
Where: Illawarra Turf Club, Kembla Grange
What: The market includes: boutique stalls, food trucks, photo opportunities, and live music. Sing-along to the carols in the night and visit the man of the moment Santa Claus. Details.
When: Saturday, December 16, 4pm - 11.30 pm
.Where: Pacific Ave, Werri Beach, Gerringong
What: There will be food stalls and live music featuring Emma Jene, Rachel Tidbury, Vanlora Duo, Kiama Sing Australian Choir and The Brazen Lyres. Details.
When: Saturday, December 16, from 6.30pm
Where: 121 Princes Hwy, Corrimal.
What: BBQ dinner from 6.30 and carols from 7pm (indoors). Details.
When: Carols on the lawn is on Sunday, December 17, from 6pm in Wollongong.
Where: 74 Church St, Wollongong.
What: Carols on the lawn will have food trucks, picnic dinner and activities available from 6pm and carols starting at 7pm. Details.
When: Sunday, December 17, 4.30- 8pm
Where: 601 Princess Highway, Yallah
What: Bring along your family and friends for an afternoon of Christmas fun. From 4.30 there will be kids craft, cookie decorating, a family photo booth and an interactive Christmas room. Then from 5.30, family friendly carols will be playing and from 7.15 a relaxed, quieter carols will commence. The event is free but booking is required. Details.
When: Sunday, December 17, 5pm - 8.30 pm
Where: Lindsay Park Public School, 47 Thames St, West Wollongong
What: A family friendly event with live music, face painting, BBQ, coffee van and a treasure hunt from 5pm. Christmas carols start at 6pm. Free admission. Details.
When: Sunday, 17 December, 4pm- 8pm
Where: 253 Tongarra Road, Albion Park
What: Carols at All Saints Anglican Church is family-friendly event with singing, food, a jumping castle and more fun.
When: Sunday, 17 December, 4pm- 7pm
Where: 253 Princess Hwy, Bulli, PCYC
What: Carols on the court is family friendly event with traditional carol, a jumping castle and a sausage sizzle. Details.
When: Sunday, 17 December, From 5pm
Where: 25 Wallaroo Drive, Shellharbour City Centre
What: Fete starts at 5pm which includes a sausage sizzle, other food vendors, a jumping castle, a petting zoo and face painting. Carols start at 7pm. Details.
When: Wednesday, December 20, Starts at 6pm
Where: 88 Terralong Street, Hindmarsh Park, Kiama
What: It is a family- friendly event, expect local performers and bands, Santa, food vans and games. Details.
When: Carols in the cathedral is on Sunday, December 24, 10.30 am, 5pm, 7pm.
Where: 74 Church St, Wollongong.
What: Carols in the Cathedral will be held in the church and it is a great community event where classic carols will be sung by a choir with three timeslots. Details.
