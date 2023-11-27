Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wollongong lays dozens of roses in memory of the women killed this year

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 27 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Stevenson, executive director of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, with some of the roses that represent the women lost to domestic violence. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Sally Stevenson, executive director of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, with some of the roses that represent the women lost to domestic violence. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra residents have been called to take action against gender-based violence at a solemn vigil in Wollongong that saw 60 roses laid out in memory of women lost to violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.