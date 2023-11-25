Illawarra Mercury
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra residents step out to drive down violence against women

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
November 25 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Escabags founder Stacey Jane and Run Against Violence founder Kirrily Dear. Picture by Robert Peet
Escabags founder Stacey Jane and Run Against Violence founder Kirrily Dear. Picture by Robert Peet

Scores of people braved the rain on Saturday, November 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - to stand up against the scourge of domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.