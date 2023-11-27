Why I got arrested: Illawarra granddad on Newcastle Port blockade

The "Rising Tide" Newcastle harbour blockade has been happening every year now for well over a decade. The authorities like to work with organisers so they can arrange to have no ships enter or leave the harbour during the one or two days of the blockade. That makes it a very safe event, but it also makes it fairly meaningless in real terms since coal ship movements get shuffled to avoid any impact. To date the event has probably had no net effect on the export of coal. And is anyone really listening to our pleas?

