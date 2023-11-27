Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Why I got arrested: Illawarra granddad on Newcastle Port blockade

By Tom Hunt
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hunt was one of over 100 climate activists arrested for an extended blockade of the Port of Newcastle. Picture by Adam McLean
Tom Hunt was one of over 100 climate activists arrested for an extended blockade of the Port of Newcastle. Picture by Adam McLean

Yes I was breaking the law. I was getting in the way of a ship exporting coal. There is a law to stop people blocking shipping channels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.