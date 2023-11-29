Fairy Meadow's jukebox Christmas house ready to switch on light display

If you like to watch your Christmas lights to the dulcet sounds of Rage Against the Machine's Wake Up, or prefer something more classic like Mariah's All I Want For Christmas, 12 Brian Street in Fairy Meadow has got you covered.
Back for a third year, the unique interactive display is put on by Illawarra dad and tech guru Nick Triantafillou.
Keen to spread joy and impress people with technology, he spends months installing thousands of lights which dance to music selected via QR code by those who come to watch.
"The audience is in control so the music choice can be a bit varied," Mr Triantafillou, who has programmed light displays to 37 songs, said.
A mix of Christmas classics, kids movie favourites like We Don't Talk About Bruno and Let It Go as well as pop, retro and TV songs, the soundtrack plays from about 7pm each night - but is best viewed after dark from 8.30pm.
This year, he has installed a high definition projector for his garage door, which will play videos for some of the songs so people can dance along to Taylor Swift, the Squid Game theme or Bluey.
Another hands-on element of his display are two sets of "selfie wings" out the front, which also use QR codes so people can choose their favourite colour scheme to pose as an angel or pixie.
"I love impressing people with technology and showing them what's possible," he said.
"It's a bit of an obsession at this point, and it lets me use my technical IT skills to bring a bit of joy to the community."
While his house is tucked away in a quiet suburban street in Fairy Meadow, giant spotlights installed on his roof for the Christmas display make it easy to find.
The lights, which can be seen as far away as Bulli Tops, draw people from all over, and in previous years thousands have come past to see the house-sized Christmas jukebox.
Mr Triantafillou said his neighbourhood was supportive of the festive cheer.
"They never complain, one gives out glow sticks to all the kids visiting, and this year I believe they're working on getting a charity BBQ going this year to raise money for the Cancer Council while my show is on," he said.
