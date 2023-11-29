Warrawong Coles unveils new look ahead of competitor's opening

The Coles supermarket in Warrawong Plaza has launched a new look, as a major competitor gets ready to open its doors in the same shopping centre.
The refurbished Coles now includes convenience foods like sushi, sandwiches, salads and ready-to-heat meals, an orange juice machine, and a frozen dessert bar.
The store also has a redesigned layout, more click-and-collect bays and temperature-controlled lockers for grocery pick-up.
The refurbishment comes ahead of the 2024 opening of a new Woolworths store in Warrawong Plaza, which will be located in the space formerly occupied by Target.
Woolworths opened its first purpose-built supermarket in Warrawong 63 years ago and its last store in the suburb closed over a decade ago.
With Woolworths' opening, the shopping centre will contain three big supermarkets - the third being ALDI.
The plaza could see even bigger changes ahead: the owner, Elanor Investors Group, wants to build a huge residential development of at least 12 towers containing over 1000 units on top of the shopping centre.
The NSW Planning Department has accepted the proposed development under a program that fast-tracks rezoning for residential projects.
This week's unveiling of the new-look Coles store also presented a chance for the staff to celebrate the $31,000 they raised for the recent Illawarra Convoy.
