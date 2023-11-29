Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Councillors award Shellharbour CEO $18,000 pay bump

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour CEO Mike Archer will see his pay packet increase by $18,000 after a vote by councillors. Picture supplied
Shellharbour CEO Mike Archer will see his pay packet increase by $18,000 after a vote by councillors. Picture supplied

Shellharbour councillors have granted CEO Mike Archer an $18,000 pay rise after his first 12 months in the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.