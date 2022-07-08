Shellharbour City Council has found someone to step into the role of chief executive officer.
Michael Archer was given the job some three and a half months after the council's former CEO, Carey McIntyre, finished up and moved south to Shoalhaven City Council.
Advertisement
Mr Archer has served as the CEO of the City of Busselton in Western Australia for 12 years and prior to that, he was the acting director of infrastructure services and city projects administrator at the City of Joondalup, and CEO of the Shire of Esperance.
"Mr Archer has a strong record in local government and embodies council's core values of collaboration, accountability, integrity, respect and sustainability," Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer said.
"I believe he will be a great asset to the organisation and the community."
Councillors voted unanimously to appoint Mr Archer.
"After a wonderful career in Western Australia, I am excited about the opportunity to work on the east coast of Australia," Mr Archer said.
"Shellharbour is a wonderfully diverse city blessed with a stunning natural environment."
Mr Archer's start date is expected to be announced soon.
The announcement of Mr Archer's appointment comes two weeks after Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said she was concerned that former Wollondilly Shire Council general manager Les McMahon had stepped away from helping the council to find its new CEO.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.