Wednesday, 29 November 2023
40 homes flooded, rivers rising as wild weather hits Illawarra, South Coast

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 29 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 4:18pm
Emergency crews have been called out across the Illawarra and South Coast as wild weather hit the region.
Seven people have been saved from raging floodwaters on the South Coast as severe thunderstorms strike the region with force.

