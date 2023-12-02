Illawarra in for a hot summer, with bushfire risk high despite rain

The Illawarra is twice as likely as usual to have scorching summer temperatures this year, and remains at an "increased risk of bushfire" despite the recent rain.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, which has released its long-range summer outlook, there is a high chance of warmer than usual days and nights across this part of Australia during summer, while rainfall will likely to be close to average.
Despite the "neutral" rainfall, there remains an increased risk of extreme heat, heatwaves, bushfire weather and marine heatwaves, with most of the country having an increased chance of unusually high temperatures.
In the Illawarra, BOM mapping shows there is a more than 80 per cent chance that temperatures will be above the median.
It will also be more than twice as likely as usual to have temperatures in the top 20 per cent of the records for this time of year between December to February, the BOM said.
As for rainfall, the bureau's national manager of climate services Dr Karl Braganza said forecasts had started to suggest there was a chance of average rainfall for large areas of eastern Australia.
"The forecasts suggested the chance of average rainfall for parts of the east towards the end of spring and early summer, and we have seen some decent rainfall in November to finish off the spring season," he said.
"Compared to outlooks issued mid-year, the dry signal has continued to ease across the eastern half of the continent outside of the tropics."
El Nino is predicted to continue over summer, with the Dr Braganza saying the dry and warm conditions over much of spring along with the warm summer forecast contributing to an elevated fire risk.
"This summer all communities across Australia are urged to prepare for bushfire and monitor local conditions," he said.
The National Council for Fire and Emergency Services (AFAC) shows the Illawarra, and South Coast, to the Victorian border, is at an increased risk of fire this summer due to the high fuel load from recent years of rain, and high temperatures.
Despite the widespread storms in the second half of November Australia's overall spring rainfall is tracking to be around 23% below average.
The current climate drivers influencing the long-range forecast include the El Nino, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and record warm oceans - which play an extremely important role in the global climate.
Global sea surface temperatures have been the highest on record for the months of April to October 2023.
