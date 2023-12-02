Seven-day-a-week medical centre planned for Wollongong CBD

A medical centre open seven days a week could end up on Auburn Street - as long it can overcome issues with parking.
Wollongong City Council has received a development application to turn an existing two-storey office block at 12 Auburn Street into a medical centre.
The medical centre will operate from the second floor with the ground floor possibly developed at a later stage.
Planning documents said the centre would feature four doctor's offices and be open seven days a week between the hours of 8am and 6pm.
The building itself will remain in place with the existing fit-outs on both floors to be demolished.
Renovations will be largely restricted to the upper floor, with toilets and a lift added on the ground floor.
New exterior windows will be installed and the outside walls will be rendered.
"The windows and doors are to be demolished and replaced to upgrade the facade and street appeal however they will retain the same amount of windows allowing for sufficient activation to the street frontage," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
The site includes five parking spaces at the rear; three will be available for the medical suites and the remaining two allocated to the ground floor office space.
That sees the site fall well short of the Wollongong Development Plan parking requirements for a four-suite medical centre, which requires a total of 17 spaces.
However, a traffic study lodged as part of the development application said the council had the power to waive the parking requirement.
It also noted there were up to 291 parking spaces on the block where the proposed medical centre is located; including 81 paid spaces in a car park next door to the building.
"The existing off-street car parking availability alone located proximate to the site would be expected to readily accommodate any car parking demand generated by the proposed development that cannot be sought on-site (during weekdays and weekend days)," the traffic study stated.
The study also said the medical centre would create an extra 14 vehicle movements an hour, on top of the three created by the previous uses of the site.
"Traffic movements expected to be generated by the proposed development are expected to be evenly distributed across the surrounding road network, with negligible impacts expected to the safety and operation of the surrounding road and intersection network," the study said.
The application is on public exhibition until December 8.
