Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Seven-day-a-week medical centre planned for Wollongong CBD

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 3 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A look at a new medical centre proposed for a building in Auburn Street, Wollongong. Picture by Alcorn Middleton
A look at a new medical centre proposed for a building in Auburn Street, Wollongong. Picture by Alcorn Middleton

A medical centre open seven days a week could end up on Auburn Street - as long it can overcome issues with parking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help