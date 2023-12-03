Christmas light legends call time on epic Mangerton display after 30 years

A Mangerton family whose Christmas lights draw massive crowds and raise hundreds for local charities are calling time on their epic display.
Steven and Joy Sanders have lit up a cul-de-sac at Phillip Street for the last 30 years, covering their front yard in moving lights, large Santa Claus fixtures and a Thomas the Tank Engine model train.
The pair, who are members of the Arcadians Theatre Group, are announcing this year will be their grand finale, as it's becoming too physically demanding to continue setting up the extravagant light show.
"I used to have things up in the trees, but I have to do everything at ground level now," Mr Sanders, the president of the theatre group, said.
"I fell off a ladder one year. Luckily, it didn't do any serious damage.
"But it was a good lesson. I just don't have the physical capability to do the work that's necessary anymore."
Decorating the yard started when the couple's son, Troy, and his friend decided to design the first display. Over the years, the family's light collection grew and the set ups became more elaborate, with lights syncing to a sound track.
"We just started it and it's just grown ever since," Mr Sanders said.
With the help of neighbours, it takes at least a month to put everything together.
"Sometimes things go up and they don't work so you rearrange it and redesign it ... so it takes time," Mr Sanders said.
"When we redesigned our garden, we planted it out so that we have special light capability."
Some of the highlights over the last three decades have been being able to spread joy, making connections in the community and getting the grandchildren involved.
"I found a new doctor recently and I was telling her last week that I've been out doing the lights and she said this is where she comes every year," Mr Sanders said.
"People actually see me in the street and say, 'Oh, you're the man that does the Christmas lights'."
Mr Sanders looked back on an Illawarra Mercury front page from 2010, in which he was holding his baby grandson Cohen.
Now aged 13, Cohen was running laps around the decorated yard with his sisters, Amity, 11, and Scarlett, eight.
Each year, the Sanders pick a charity or cause to donate to, which has seen hundreds donated to the Para Meadows School, WIRES, KidzWish Foundation, and the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
This year's fundraising efforts will go towards the Arcadians Theatre Group in order to continue operating the Miner's Lamp Theatre in Corrimal, which is needed to begin restoration work.
Mr Sanders said Santa Claus is expected to make a surprise visit to the Phillip Street display close to Christmas Eve.
