More than 100 Christmas light displays across the Illawarra you've got to see

Craig Hughes has a 30-year love affair with Christmas. It has consumed hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars.
He wouldn't have it any other way.
Circumstance has meant his award-winning Christmas light display at Cuthbert Drive, Mount Warrigal, has been kept in storage for two years.
But festive fun-lovers, he has two words to share: "We're back".
Thanks to two months of dedicated work, a few friends, the tens of thousands of lights that make up his seasonal spectacular are up and switched on.
But it won't be until Friday that Craig will be happy with the presentation.
"There's some tweaking that needs to be done," he said on Tuesday.
Back in 1993 Craig was motivated to share some light as his dad had been diagnosed with cancer. His mum Joyce was a spritely 80.
Craig now cares for his now 95-year-old mum 24/7. The lights, he said, have provided him with a creative outlet and a tradition to continue.
"I was a teacher so I do love the opportunity to catch up with former students.
"And it's not just them sometimes they now have kids of their own," the 62-year-old said.
What he enjoys most is reacquainting himself with the generations.
"I love it when the kids who were once so cynical have turned into grandparents. They have a completely different attitude," he chortled.
And while the Mount Warrigal favourite is back on the Christmas lights circuit, a longtime favourite has dropped off the list.
For the past 30 year, the Sanders family has shared their seasonal spectacular in the Mangerton front yard. This year Steven and Joy will take their final bow - but not before Santa makes an appearance (sometime close to Christmas Eve - hint, hint).
But let's look at the streets where you can soak in the seasonal spirit - from the comfort of your car.
There are some familiar streets on the list and quite a number of festive neighbourhoods banding together for a multi-house experience.
From Stream Hill to Dapto, Albion Park, Horsley and Kanahooka, there's dozens of displays to enjoy.
We'll keep updating the list as more appear.
12 Brian St
61 Forestview Way
4 Alfred Cres
5 Alfred Cres
6 Alfred Cres
16 Saltwater Cct
8 Esperance Dr
82 Yellow Rock Rd
12 Howell Ave
57 Byamee St
5 Dickson Ave
67 Bodalla St
75 Bodalla St
77 Bodalla St
68 Keira St
27 Bambil Cres
9 Cox Parade
8 Kookaburra Pl
16 Cox Parade
17 Hardwick Cres
16 Hickory St
48 Robins Creek Dr
50 Robins Creek Dr
49 Robins Creek Dr
50 Cumberland St
6 Cuthbert Dr
8 Goolana St
3 Waratah Ave
14 Violet Bvd
9 Oak St
3 She Oak Pl
Rosina Street
10 Rosina St
67 Edgeworth Ave
54 Emerson Rd
Saint James Crescent
2 Ocean St
28A Stewards Dr
Garden Avenue
70 Devonshire Cres
18 Mountain Ash St
4 Collie Way
57 Nannawilli St
19 Meander Dr
4 Horseshoe Cct
11 St James Cres
1 Kauri St
17 Brooks Reach Rd
66 Henricks Parade
19 Flannery Dr
15 Flannery Dr
unit 1/4 Central Ave
10 Pleasant Ave
25 Kauri St
4 Stubbs Rd
6 Stubbs Rd
8 Stubbs Rd
10 Stubbs Rd
12 Stubbs Rd
14 Stubbs Rd
20 Stubbs Rd
18 Stubbs Rd
16 Stubbs Rd
20 Scobie Cres
3 Pass Ave
52 Edgar St
24 Meander Dr
19 John St
8 Edgeworth Ave
241 Princes Hwy
13 Boxwood Ave
596 Northcliffe Dr
2 Wentworth St
9 Caloola Ave
4 Goodbury Ave
Emila Road
10 Phillips Cres
31 Chounding Cres
17 Noble Rd
11 Tully Cres
10 Tully Cres
101 Bong Bong Rd
43 Mallon Ave
31 College Ave
13 Broughton Ave
Mountbatten Street
22 Saddleback Cr
21 Saddleback Cr
19 Saddleback Cr
85 Laver Rd
81 Laver Rd
83 Laver Rd
25 Hogan Ave
21 Brotheridge Ave
13 Smith Ave
Pony Drive
25A Whistlers Run
7 Cowal Ct
6 Welmont Pl
15 Siltstone Ave
5 Fowlers Rd
26 Denniss St
10 Malua St
23 Poplar Ave
Silverwood Place
30 Preston St
7 Ribbonwood Pl
43 Bottlebrush Dr
40 Robins Creek Dr
Timberi Avenue
26 Cross St
84 Campbell St
14 Saltwater Cct
15 Tyrrel St
Tomerong Street
