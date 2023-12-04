Free family Christmas movie and craft in Shellharbour next week

Shellharbour City Council is cranking up the Christmas cheer and hosting a free family fun event to celebrate the festive season.
Council will host evening of creativity and entertainment at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Tuesday December 19 from 5.30pm.
Create your own Christmas decorations, including "Terra-Christmas" pots, magic reindeer food and acrylic baubles.
Free entertainment will be provided by the Wollongong Harmony Chorus Carollers and juggling unicycle performer, Corey Pickett.
Bring along your own chairs and picnic rugs and get comfy for an outdoor screening of the much-loved Christmas film, Elf starring Will Ferrell, at 8pm in the Civic Centre backyard.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said the event would be lots of fun and encouraged everyone to come along.
"With plenty of free events to get your kids into the Christmas spirit and roving performers, there's something for everyone," Mayor Homer said.
For more information visit: www.shellharbourciviccentre.com.au/whats-on/
