Illawarra firefighters plea for safety this Christmas amid rise in lithium-ion fires

Thinking of buying the latest tech gear this festive season? Illawarra's firefighters are pleading with people to help keep their family safe.
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are common place these days and they're found in everything from smartphones, laptops, e-bikes, drones, tools and toys.
The presence of a flammable and volatile liquid electrolyte solution inside the batteries has seen them become the fastest-growing fire risk in NSW.
Recently, a Coniston family fled for their lives after a phone left charging in the dining room overnight erupted in flames just before 3am on November 20.
The fire caused extensive damage to the room and left thick, black smoke billowing through the rest of the house.
In other parts of NSW homes have been destroyed and lives put in grave danger as batteries in e-bikes and other tech gear exploded in fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Illawarra Inspector Andrew Barber said tech gear is often on the top of Christmas lists.
"The first thing they do, they plug them in, they go to bed at night," he said.
"Our concern is that at nighttime, if it's the incorrect charger [or] a faulty battery, it could be the catalyst for a fire breaking out in the house.
"If there's no smoke alarm to alert the occupants, it could be a catastrophic fire for the people involved."
The phone that caused the Coniston fire was around 10 years old and older technology has a higher risk of failure.
Inspector Barber urged people not to charge items in rooms with high fuel loads including bedrooms or loungerooms.
Buy reputable brands, use genuine parts and don't put the wrong batteries in the wrong charging unit.
"Within the next 10 years, every house will average approximately 30 of these different devices going from tools to toys to even new vacuum cleaners," Inspector Barber said.
Lithium-ion batteries can not be placed into home garbage or recycling bins. They can cause fires during waste collection, transportation, handling and processing.
Small, undamaged batteries (not swollen, punctured, or leaking, etc.) can be safely disposed of at a battery recycling drop off point. It is recommended that battery terminals are taped over with clear adhesive tape before placing the battery carefully (without dropping it) into a battery recycling collection bin.
Information on where and how to dispose of used batteries can be found from:
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
