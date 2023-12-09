100 photos from Wollongong's scorching hot Santa pub crawl

Sweltering heat was no deterrent as the doors of North Gong pub opened on Saturday afternoon, with Santas in all guises marching down Bourke and Flinders street towards their giant inflatable mascot.
Others embraced the heat, wearing tinsel-adorned swimwear or matching open-buttoned festive shirts instead.
The major event draws thousands from the Illawarra and further afield to enjoy some of the city's favourite pubs and, in the spirit of Christmas, raise money for charitable causes.
Flick through the gallery above for all the action from the North Gong Hotel on Saturday, December 9.
