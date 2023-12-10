Illawarra Mercury
Truck driver in a critical condition with burns to his body after Hume Hwy crash

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
December 10 2023
A file picture of an ambulance on the road at night with flashing lights.

A truck driver remains in a critical condition with burns to his body after his prime mover crashed into a tree and ignited a fire on the Hume Highway.

