Truck driver in a critical condition with burns to his body after Hume Hwy crash

A truck driver remains in a critical condition with burns to his body after his prime mover crashed into a tree and ignited a fire on the Hume Highway.
Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek, some 10km north of Goulburn at 10.20pm on Saturday, December 9.
On arrival, officers found a prime mover truck well alight. The vehicle had been travelling north.
Police were told the driver of the truck - a 35-year-old man - allegedly lost control of the vehicle before it slammed into a nearby tree.
Fire and Rescue NSW and RFS crews extinguished a blaze at the vehicle and surrounding grass area a short time after their arrival.
The truck driver was treated by paramedics before being taken to Goulburn Base Hospital in a critical condition.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man suffered burns to his body.
The crash closed the northbound lanes and one southbound lane. The southbound and one northbound lane was re-opened two hours later. The highway fully re-opened about 5am.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
