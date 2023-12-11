Illawarra Mercury
UOW explores female strength with giant pink steel stiletto sculpture

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
December 11 2023 - 1:06pm
Vice-chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson and sculptor Jenny Green. Photo by Michael Gray
Two giant pointy, Barbie-pink stilettos will permanently sit on the University of Wollongong lawn between the administration headquarters and the sciences building, challenging staff and students to think about the resilience of women in a society that seeks to diminish their power.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

