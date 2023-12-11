We stand with you: Wollongong council message to Palestine war victims

Wollongong councillors have voted to stand with the victims of the war in Palestine.
Greens councillor Cath Blakey brought a motion before Wollongong City Council calling on councillors to reiterate the city's "commitment to the human rights of all people to live with freedom, safety and self-determination".
Cr Blakey also wanted council to acknowledge "the anguish and pain that the war in Palestine and Israel is causing to many people in the Wollongong community".
"I'd like to see this city join the diplomatic chorus for a ceasefire, oppose the killing and collective punishment of civilians and also join the chorus to release hostages and political prisoners and support that diverse community we have here in Wollongong," Cr Blakey said.
The move came after a protest outside the council chambers at the last city council meeting and speakers in the public forum called on councillors to move a motion showing support for the Palestinian people.
"This council was also addressed by community members last meeting with a compelling request that council request the federal government to vote for a ceasefire," Cr Blakey said.
"Over the last nine weeks the Wollongong community has been rocked by the attacks by Hamas and the Israel Defence Force on civilians since the seventh of October.
"In Wollongong there have been nine weeks of actions ranging from prayer sessions, weekly protest rallies and marches [and] student strikes. These community events have included a wide range of participants with Palestinian and Arabic voices combined with Israeli and Jewish voices."
Cr Tania Brown admitted she didn't know a lot about the politics in the Middle East or the long history that has led to the current conflict.
""However I will always stand up for compassion and an end to war and suffering, particularly one that has led to the deaths of many children and civilians," Cr Brown said.
"There are families in our community that are praying for their loved ones. Others are mourning the loss of innocent lives wishing for an end to the violence. We stand with them and share their grief and pain.
"I too wish all it took was a resolution of this council to end a conflict in the Middle East. But if our voice is added to the many others around the world and could influence saner heads to prevail and lead to a cessation of hostilities then I'll gladly support the motion."
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the reiteration of the council's commitment to human rights sent out a message.
"We are saying to our community these are the things that we value and to witness what's happening at the present time just degrades the human condition," Cr Bradbery said.
"As a Jewish friend of mine has said, he's finding it very hard to celebrate Hanukkah at the present time and I'm finding it very hard to celebrate Christmas simply because of what I am witnessing."
Cr Bradbery also reached out to the city Islamic community.,
"It's also important for us to remember that section of our community that appears to be alienated or somewhat shoved aside neglected and that is our Islamic community," he said.
"I have great concerns for their well-being.I also have to congratulate them on their patience and their perseverance through this process."
Cr Blakey's vote was passed unanimously.
