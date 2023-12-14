Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong year 12s reflect on stress busters that helped them get top ATARs

Updated December 14 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:06pm
Wollongong year 12s reflect on stress busters that helped them get top ATARs

Year 12s across the Illawarra celebrated their HSC results and reflected on the wellbeing routines and superstitions that got them through the exams.

