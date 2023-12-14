Wollongong year 12s reflect on stress busters that helped them get top ATARs

Year 12s across the Illawarra celebrated their HSC results and reflected on the wellbeing routines and superstitions that got them through the exams.
What stress-busters helped the high-achievers at Smith's Hill High School get the marks of their dreams?
For Jaquiline Jogen it was a good sleeping schedule, Akira Naumovski enjoyed a science fiction movie in between studies, Euan Christopher went to the gym, and Zac Thompson and Katie Short listened to music.
For the superstitious, a few lucky charms were mentioned by students across the Illawarra including a lucky broken watch, a lucky pen, a 20-cent coin, colourful socks, and a Japanese study charm.
Many year 12s were surprised when their HSC and ATAR results were released about 30 minutes earlier than expected on December 14.
Wollongong student Akira Naumovski was impressed with his ATAR results of 99.25.
"I opened the web page and I was just immediately shocked by such a high number. I was expecting in the nineties, definitely but I thought I could only push it to like 97," he said.
The 17-year-old is planning to study a double degree in law and computer engineering at the University of Wollongong
"I believe that with the development of AI and related technology, there's going to be a very large legal precedent for it, and people that have that legal knowledge while also being experienced in computer engineering ... are going to be worthwhile in the workforce."
Jaquiline Jogen received an ATAR of 98.7 and wants to work in a hospital as a pharmacist.
"I like doing chem[istry] and maths and I feel like just being challenged all the time is something that I'd enjoy," she said.
She plans to study a Masters of Pharmacy at the University of Sydney.
Katie Short had no words when she also got an ATAR of 98.7 which allows her to study a double degree in English and media and communications.
"My reaction was shock I think I just sat there open-mouthed while my family celebrated for me," she said.
Katie said her ATAR rank is also a reflection of her family and teachers.
"I was in a privileged enough position thanks to them and my circumstances to actually be able to do well, which I'm very, very grateful for."
Acting Principal of Smith's Hill High School Nicole Kaiserfeld said the year 12 cohort has received in total 138 band sixes (the top HSC category, a mark between 90-100).
"I'm incredibly proud of all our staff, for our parents, and our students for their results. They're absolutely outstanding," she said.
Three students from Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts ranked in the top five in the state for the HSC dance subject.
Kataraina Poata was awarded second place in the state for dance, Mason Hennessy earned fourth place, and Rithika Yanamandram fifth.
They all earned high ATARs of 90.6, 93.35, and 91.7 respectively.
Kataraina will pursue her dance passion at the New Zealand School of Dance, and both Mason and Rithika plan to study health.
Mason was drawn to the dance course because of its capacity to be personalised through choreography.
"You can show aspects of yourself through dance which I really enjoyed throughout this course," he said.
Dance teacher Emily Ireland said it's a remarkable achievement for the school and dance program to have the three students recognised in the state.
"These three, they're not only gifted dancers but they're highly intelligent worldly humans... [they're] just really deep thinkers and they have a really strong passion for what they do."
She believes the school's history of strong results in dance is thanks to the school fostering creativity and nurturing student's pursuits.
"From year seven through to year 12, it's lovely to see how that creativity and personal growth takes place."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.