Fairy Meadow peeping Tom's bizarre cover-up for killing neighbour's tree

A serial peeping Tom who persistently taunted his elderly Fairy Meadow neighbours has provided a bizarre cover-up for killing their trees and garden.
John Albert Soster faced a Wollongong Local Court hearing on Friday to defend allegations he poured chemicals over his neighbour's adjoining fence and caused $2000 in damage on October 28, 2022.
CCTV footage was aired depicting Soster, 60, lobbing a bucket of liquid over his Alexander Street fence and onto his neighbour's backyard tree about 6.30am.
Tendered court documents state Soster's neighbours noticed a "strong odour" of weed killer when they went out later that morning to water the garden.
The man and woman immediately reacted when they saw wet soil around one of their trees, excessively watering it in a bid to wash the chemical away.
They then checked their footage from the CCTV camera they installed due to Soster's continued nuisances and saw he had thrown the liquid.
During cross-examination, Soster said he didn't pour a chemical and that he was instead cleaning "sticky" bird poo off his own Colorbond fence.
The magistrate was unmoved by Soster's excuse and found him guilty of one count of destroying property.
"There is no doubt in my mind you were throwing that bucket over that fence," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said, adding she didn't see any bird poo in the footage.
"The evidence I've heard is that [the liquid] was highly pungent and had a strong smell."
In the following four months, the victims' garden died away. They were left with a $2000 bill to get professionals to remove all of the dead trees and plants.
Court documents state Soster's bizarre behaviour towards his neighbours began after a dispute about installing a new fence between their properties.
He began subjecting his neighbours to verbal onslaughts and would peep through their bedroom window, watching as his female neighbour exited the bathroom after a shower to get dressed.
The victims tried to keep their curtains and windows shut due to the fear and anxiety caused by Soster's taunting.
He also often peeped over or under their adjoining fence, and on one occasion said: "Peekaboo, I see you!"
In May 2022, the couple started noticing destruction, damage and theft of their plants. They notified police who told them gaining evidence would be impossible without witnesses or footage.
This prompted the victims to install CCTV which captured Soster's acts.
He is seen clearly on several occasions hovering, tip toeing, and standing on buckets to look over the fence and into the victim's property.
The couple handed over the footage to police after reporting the October 2022 chemical incident. Soster was subsequently charged and found guilty of destroying property, peeping or prying, and stalking.
A report was ordered ahead of Soster's sentence on February 13 to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
