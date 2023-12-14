Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Sickening footage captures moment man pounces on woman in Unanderra car park

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 14 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Still images of the CCTV footage showing Shane Windley robbing an elderly woman at Woolworths Unanderra on March 9. Picture supplied
Still images of the CCTV footage showing Shane Windley robbing an elderly woman at Woolworths Unanderra on March 9. Picture supplied

An elderly woman has told a court of the ongoing complications she endures after a coward knocked her to the ground after he snatched her purse in the Woolworths Unanderra car park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help