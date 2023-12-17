Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The North Wollongong seawall is finally open for beachgoers

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 17 2023 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beachgoers take advantage of the tiered seating on the North Wollongong Beach seawall, just days after it was quietly opened. Picture by Anna Warr
Beachgoers take advantage of the tiered seating on the North Wollongong Beach seawall, just days after it was quietly opened. Picture by Anna Warr

In the middle of last week, the fencing was quietly taken away from around the North Wollongong seawall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.