Teens caught on CCTV breaking into Albion Park Rail cafe in second blow for owner

Two girls have been caught by police less than 48 hours after CCTV captured them allegedly breaking into an Albion Park Rail cafe.
The girls are accused of covering their faces and breaking into Batch 10 around 3.45am on Tuesday, January 2, where they allegedly stole cash, food and drink, and, weirdly, sprayed whipped cream writing over the benchtop.
One of the intruders stood outside the Colden Drive cafe with a mobile phone filming their exploits. Little did they know CCTV cameras were also filming them committing the crime.
When head chef Sam Prescott-Smith arrived for work later that morning he spotted the open cash register drawer and the whipped cream writing.
"We only opened two weeks ago, why would they do this," business owner Gulcin Topel said.
Around 8am on Thursday, January 4, officers arrested two girls at Albion Park homes in relation to the incident.
A 15-year-old girl was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.
She was granted conditional bail to appear before the Children's Court on February 13.
A 14-year-old-girl was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
A yet-to-be-caught third person involved in the crime remains on the run, with police calling on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This was the second time Ms Topel's cafe has been targeted after a builder employed to fit-out the premises disappeared after she paid him $90,000.
In a positive twist, a team of plumbers, electricians and hospitality equipment specialists stepped in to help and completed the work on an IOU basis.
Ms Topel was shaken by the financial loss, but had become eager to open the eatery in the suburb's bulky goods retail park after the success of her cafe Saltwater Kiama.
"I was so excited, I'd forgotten everything that happened to us," she said.
The break and enter comes as Illawarra retails are facing a 10-year high in theft cases occurring in the region's shops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.