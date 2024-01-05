Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Teens caught on CCTV breaking into Albion Park Rail cafe in second blow for owner

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batch 10 cafe owner Gulcin Topel and head chef Sam Prescott-Smith with (inset) whipped cream writing left during a break and enter on January 2, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Batch 10 cafe owner Gulcin Topel and head chef Sam Prescott-Smith with (inset) whipped cream writing left during a break and enter on January 2, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

Two girls have been caught by police less than 48 hours after CCTV captured them allegedly breaking into an Albion Park Rail cafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help