Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Environment

No threat to aircraft from next Tallawarra power plant upgrade

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated January 4 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EnergyAustralia managing director Mark Collette at the Tallawarra B site in April 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
EnergyAustralia managing director Mark Collette at the Tallawarra B site in April 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Aviation authorities have made it clear there are no worries about an exhaust plume from the next upgrade of the Tallawarra power station near Shellharbour Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.