Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Rain, thunderstorms predicted, but Illawarra escapes worst of the weather

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 15 2024 - 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain in the Wollongong CBD. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Rain in the Wollongong CBD. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The wet summer is continuing in the Illawarra today with rain forecast and thunderstorms possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.