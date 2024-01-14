Rain, thunderstorms predicted, but Illawarra escapes worst of the weather

The wet summer is continuing in the Illawarra today with rain forecast and thunderstorms possible.
Overnight 12.8 millimetres of rain fell in Albion Park, with 4.8mm in Bellambi and 1.8 in Kiama, rainfall totals to 8.30am on Monday, January 15 show.
Northern parts of Sydney might have been smashed by wild weather overnight on Sunday with more than 90 calls for help to the SES, but the Illawarra and Southern Highlands were spared.
There was only a "handful" of incidents, an SES spokesman said, with tree down at Kangaloon, Colovale in the Southern Highlands, and sand bagging at Wamboin.
Rain will continue on Monday, with up to 10mm possible and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Well above average rain has fallen so far this summer in Albion Park and Bellambi, with 219.8mm and 214mm recorded respectively.
This is well above the long-term average for December and January of 156.6mm and 164.4mm.
Kiama has had slightly below average rainfall so far with 181mm recorded. The town usually has 199.9mm across the two-month period.
