Illawarra, Group Seven premiers to go head-to-head in local league Super Bowl

It's the showdown local league fans have been crying out for.
A long mooted 'Super Bowl' between the reigning Illawarra League and Group Seven premiers will finally take place, with Thirroul and Gerringong set to face off in an Inter Club Cup at Michael Cronin Oval on March 16.
The Lions have been a perennial powerhouse in the booming South Coast competition, while Thirroul completed a fairy tale run from fourth place to Illawarra League premiers last season, setting the scene for an epic showdown on the eve of the respective 2024 seasons.
It's clash many have long called for as an end-of-year blockbuster, but Lions coach Scott Stewart feels the preseason is the ideal time for the clash to occur.
"I think everyone's always sort of said 'you should play each other', but by the end of the season, most sides limp their way into the grand final," Stewart said.
"You're always going to struggle after that to get them to play again and I think blokes lose a bit of interest by the time they win the comp.
"It's obviously not going to be [each club's] exact grand final side, but everyone seems pretty keen to see what comes of it.
"There'll be bragging rights on the line. If we go out and upset them it'll give few people reason to have argument, and if they beat us people will say 'told you so'. We haven't had a trial for 12 years, so it shows we're putting a bit of emphasis on it.
"With Gerringong the same blokes roll around most years, or you've seen them come through the system, so we've never worried about a trial.
"The fact we're actually pulling the boots on early in the year probably shows that the boys are keen to prove a bit. We'll go into it wanting to win."
It remains to be seen what sides the respective clubs put on the paddock, but Stewart's expecting plenty of grand final veterans to take the paddock for both side.
"There's probably 12 blokes we use throughout the year that are at the Dragons or the Steelers, but I'd say our forward pack in particular will be pretty similar," Stewart said.
"People think we always run out the same side but there'll probably be six or seven new blokes this year. Reserve grade won the comp last year and 18s were unlucky not to. A lot of them had a taste of it and hopefully they'll step up and take those positions.
"It won't be 1 to 13 from the grand final but there's plenty of other blokes who put their hands up."
After a series of straight sets finals exits in recent years, the Butchers stormed into the Illawarra League decider from fourth place last season, dethroning Collegians 24-18 in a thriller at WIN Stadium.
Returning coach Jarrod Costello said the inter club concept was not a hard sell in Butchers camp.
"It was mentioned to me at the end of last year and we jumped at the chance," Costello said.
"I think it's a really good way for both clubs to start their seasons after being premiers the year before, but more importantly it's a really good way to build some relationships and connection between both the competitions as well.
"I think that's the main takeaway for me. I think it's a really good step in the right direction for both the comps coming together.
"The comps are on each other's doorsteps and both are strong in their own respects in terms of the quality of footy and the numbers of teams.
"I don't think anyone could criticise the idea of a game between Thirroul and Gerringong so well done to (Group Seven general manager) Ashton Sims down at Group Seven for initiating it and for Blake Edwards at the Illawarra end getting it sorted.
"I think that there's nothing but positives about it and to be able to start the season with a trial against quality opposition is great for a whole raft of reasons."
While Monty Raper and Wayne Bremner are the major departures, the Butchers have retained key spine men Brad Deitz, Jarrod Boyle and Tarje Whitford, while they've also added Mounties back-rower Toby Huxley.
Costello's also brought about the return of Butchers products Luke Gallagher and Nelson Sharp and says he'll be looking to give most of his roster a run on the day, and certainly to win the maiden Cup.
"Everyone's proud of their club and proud of their comps in their own own respect and obviously when you represent your club you want to go out there and play well and do your best," Costello said.
"Any time we put a Butchers jumper on we'll be looking to put a decent side together and go and have a crack so, even though it's a trial, it'd be good to walk away with a win."
