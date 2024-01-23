Kiama Show gears up for 176th event on this January long-weekend

The Illawarra is getting into show season with the next agricultural instalment coming to Kiama on January 26 and 27.
From 9am on the Friday public holiday, the gates will open to the showground and pavilion off Bong Bong Street with an array of carnival rides and show-bags, animals, plus traditional events and competitions.
"The history of the Show is the history of our community, through its roots in the agricultural and dairy industries, closely following its growth and development and today reflecting the diversified activities taking place in our region," organisers wrote on the event website.
"The Kiama Agricultural and Horticultural Show Society formed in 1848 and held their first show in February 1849 at the Fitzroy Inn.
"Our community and our Show have gone through many changes since then, but what remains constant is that the Kiama Show is a great family event."
Patrons can catch wood-chopping, horse dressage and jumping, plus fine specimens of cattle out in the open, while inside the pavilion see who won medals for the best home-brew, Lego display, arts and crafts, cooking and cakes, plus junior woodcraft and photography.
Top picks from the interactive entertainment schedule include the best pets on show on Friday evening, the Golden Boot Kicking Competition on Saturday afternoon which is free to enter with lots of prizes, and the fireworks rounding out the event with a bang (or two) Saturday night.
"We've also got the Freestyle MotorX displays which are popular," said new Show Society president Guy Stearn.
"We've also beefed up our family-oriented entertainment with billy cart races, the farm fit challenge and a new thing called hobby horse races."
Organisers expect more than 5000 people to attend across the two days.
Kiama Show runs from 9am to 6pm on Friday January 26, and 9am to 10pm Saturday, January 27.
SATURDAY
Kiama train station is a seven-minute walk (500m) to/from our venue at Kiama Showground, with regular trains on the South Coast line arriving from Sydney and Wollongong. For timetable information, please visit this link.
By car, it's estimated to be about a 40-minute drive from both Wollongong or the Southern Highlands, and around 75 minutes from Jervis Bay.
Single-day ticket prices start at $15 for adults, $5 for children (kids under five are free), and family of four for $35.
However, when you purchase a Kiama Show Society membership (adult is $20 annually and $40 for families) it includes two-day entry.
