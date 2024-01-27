Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra's 'under-resourced' hospitals get influx of new junior doctors

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 27 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A staff member walks through Wollongong Hospital. File picture by Adam McLean
A staff member walks through Wollongong Hospital. File picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra's "stretched and under-resourced" hospitals will get an influx of new staff this month, according to the health minister, with 76 new junior doctors starting work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.