Illawarra's 'under-resourced' hospitals get influx of new junior doctors

The Illawarra's "stretched and under-resourced" hospitals will get an influx of new staff this month, according to the health minister, with 76 new junior doctors starting work.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park announced the medical graduate interns would be a "major boost" to the Illawarra Shoalhaven health workforce, starting their supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners.
"The previous Government has left our health services in the Illawarra stretched and under-resourced so we're incredibly focused on supporting and strengthening our workforce," Mr Park said.
"The past couple of years have been a challenge for our local Illawarra health teams who have felt left behind and neglected by the Liberals and Nationals."
"When we provide boosts like this to our workforce, we improve health outcomes and build healthier and safer communities, it's as simple as that."
This time last year, the former NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced that 75 new junior doctors has been appointed to Illawarra hospitals.
The interns will work with NSW Health's experienced medical staff, as part of a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state which provides formal and on-the-job training.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure a diverse experience.
They also rotate across different specialties during the intern year, including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the interns would help relieve pressure at Wollongong Hospital.
"Over the last decade health services in the Illawarra, particularly at Wollongong Hospital, have been under considerable pressure," he said.
"The addition of 76 new medical graduate interns to the region's public health system will help alleviate some of that pressure in the interests of patients, families and other staff."
"I look forward to seeing the skills of these new doctors develop and thrive in an environment where they will gain a range of experiences under the guidance of our region's other highly-skilled health professionals."
