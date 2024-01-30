NSW Government chips in $439k to upgrade adventure camp ground at Appin

An adventure camping ground at Appin has undergone more than $439,000 of upgrades by the NSW Government to entice more thrill-seeker groups to spend the night.
The Scouts Cataract Activity Centre offers affordable accommodation on a site primed for abseiling, caving, obstacle courses, bushwalking and water slides.
Work included the construction of new individual family room accommodation with ensuites, a new separate accessible amenities block with showers, internal cladding installed for better insulation and comfort, as well as new balustrades, security lighting, improved first aid and a defibrillator, plus new "traffic calming" speed humps.
Upgrades to campsites and accommodation will make it easier for Scouts, school and community groups to visit and encourage visitors to learn vital real-world skills such as problem-solving, teamwork and planning while enjoying the great outdoors, according to the government.
"By adding new permanent accommodation, including ensuites, it creates fresh options for all our visitors, especially community groups looking for an alternative venue for their event," said Shane Simmons, Scouts NSW Executive Manager of Operations.
"We appreciate the opportunity the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund Program grant has given us to develop and upgrade these facilities to build Cataract's appeal now and into the future."
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said funding will help Scouts NSW go from strength to strength.
"Scouts NSW is one of our state's largest and most successful youth organisations helping build leadership skills, resilience and friendship while offering a variety of activities for young people," Mr Kamper said.
"This kind of substantial investment is designed to improve our public spaces, allowing equitable access to Crown land and creating prosperous and resilient communities across our state."
