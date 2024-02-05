'Bankrupt' carer swiped $16k from elderly Illawarra client, court hears

A former aged care worker allegedly fleeced tens of thousands from a client with dementia by sending the funds into her own account across 130 transactions.
Illawarra woman Joanne Whyte, 53, was arrested two days before Christmas in 2022, after police claim she defrauded $16,547 from elderly home care client Janette Nicholson.
Whyte faced Port Kembla Local Court to fight the allegations in a hearing on Monday, after pleading not guilty to a dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
In opening submissions, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said Whyte accessed her vulnerable client's bank account and transferred the money to herself between 2018 and 2022, arguing "any money transferred was done so by way of Ms Nicholson not knowing".
However, defence lawyer Michael Sinadinovic said all money was withdrawn with the complainant's permission.
"There was no benefit obtained ... because the monies were given directly to the complainant, or spent on items the complainant had asked the defendant to buy," Mr Sinadinovic said.
Magistrate Michael Ong excused the complainant Ms Nicholson, 83, from appearing in court to give evidence as she was taken to Shellharbour Hospital on Friday.
Sgt Manning said Ms Nicholson now requires 24/7 care as her medical diagnoses and cognitive disabilities have deteriorated, with her condition unlikely to improve.
Ms Nicholson's evidence was instead tendered in a statement which was taken by police shortly after Whyte came under investigation.
Detective Senior Constable Nicholas Stewart took to the witness stand and said Whyte became a suspect after a "stealing incident" at Oak Flats was reported to police in 2022.
The incident involved Whyte allegedly stealing cash that was wrapped in foil hidden around another elderly client's home, 99-year-old Jacoba Bogaard.
DSC Stewart said he took pictures at Ms Bogaard's home and attended the Oak Flats Bowling Club where he obtained Whyte's identification and gambling transactions.
He said he also obtained documents indicating her bankruptcy status.
Wearing a hearing loop, Ms Bogaard told the court Whyte would assist her with daily tasks while her husband, John, mowed the lawns.
Ms Bogaard said Whyte also helped her transfer a large sum of money from her Holland bank account to her Australian one, and that she paid Whyte $300 as a reward.
She also claimed Whyte wanted her to "write up a will" in 2022 and that it was "all for the husband".
Ms Bogaard also alleged Whyte at some point stole between $10,000 and $20,000 cash that was hidden around her house.
Whyte is not facing any charges in relation to stealing from Ms Bogaard.
Police subsequently raided Whyte's home after Ms Bogaard's money went missing and seized a bank book and a stash of bank cards found in her handbag.
She was subsequently charged with defrauding Ms Nicholson of tens of thousands.
Ms Nicholson, who Whyte assisted at her South Coast home, was under the financial management of the NSW Trustee and Guardian at the time.
Her son, Martin Aspery, told the court he had accessed his mother's on one occasion to pay for a vet bill, however, Mr Sinadinovic suggested he had done so on several other occasions.
Whyte was employed by Australian Unity Home Care Services at the time of some of the alleged offending, however, her role was terminated prior to her arrest.
The hearing will continue on Tuesday.
