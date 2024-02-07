Find out which teams will face off in round one of the 2024 Bampton Cup

The Illawarra's premier Cup competition is just around the corner, with Football South Coast on Wednesday confirming the first round draw for the Bert Bampton Cup.
The annual Bampton Cup features teams from the Illawarra Premier League, District League and Community League competitions, with the opening round to be played in mid to late February.
Fourteen sides are set to play in round one, which will feature almost all District League outfits and four Community League teams.
Round one will see Berkeley Sports tackle University of Wollongong, Thirroul Thunder hosting Picton, Warilla Wanderers facing Coledale, Balgownie challenging Albion Park FC, Oak Flats taking on Hill Top, Shoalhaven hosting Bellambi, and Gerringong meeting Unanderra. Fernhill has a bye.
All first round matches will be played between February 20-27, with the schedule and venues yet to be confirmed in the near future.
Premier League sides - including reigning champions Wollongong Olympic - will join the Bampton competition in the later rounds.
The opening round draw for the Youth Cup was also released by FSC on Wednesday, with Berkeley to face Uni, Thirroul to meet Picton, Shoalhaven to tackle Bellambi and the Breakers to host the Hearts.
