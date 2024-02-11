Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

The Illawarra's top baby names of 2023 (and the parents who bucked the trend)

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 11 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Matrai and her five-month-old son Koah Tyrrell. Picture by Adam McLean
Abby Matrai and her five-month-old son Koah Tyrrell. Picture by Adam McLean

When Calderwood mum Abby Matrai was choosing a name for her newborn son, she wanted it to be unique and fitting for his remarkable start to life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Family and Kids

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.