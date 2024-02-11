Illawarra Mercurysport
Hawks one step closer to finals action after burying Kings in Sydney

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
February 11 2024
Gary Clark had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists on Sunday. Picture Getty Images
Illawarra look to have punched their post-season ticket in the most satisfying of ways, climbing to fourth spot on the ladder with a 106-95 win over arch-rivals Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

