Coniston FC honour club legend with inaugural Johnny Poposki Memorial Day

As the start of the Illawarra Premier League season edges ever closer, defending grand final champions Coniston came together to celebrate the life of a legend.
There was no more iconic venue than JJ Kelly Park for 'Cono' to honour one of their favourite sons Johnny Poposki - the legend who made their home venue pristine.
Poposki recently lost his battle with cancer and passed away, aged 56.
Coniston took on Liverpool Olympic in pre-season trials in both first and second grade in honour of Poposki and his family. The club unveiled their new technical areas (where the coach, managers and subs sit during the game), named in memory of Johnny.
Poposki was a popular figure at Coniston. He epitomised what it meant to be a 'club man'. His roles included pretty much anything from keeping JJ Kelly Park in great condition to handing out the jerseys to players.
Poposki was one of the committee members who saw the club rise from the Community League all the way to winning the Premier League in 2023.
Coniston coach Franc Pierro told the Mercury it was an extremely special day in honour of a lifelong Coniston champion.
"It was really good to see loved ones, family and friends all come together to celebrate his life," he said.
"He will forever be remembered as a big part of our club."
Poposki was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and sadly passed away from the disease on January 5, 2024.
Around 300-400 people attended his funeral at the Macedonian Church in Wollongong, further highlighting the huge impact he had on so many people's lives.
Check out all the photos of the day on Sunday, February 11 by Mercury photographer, Anna Warr below.
