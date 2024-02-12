$20 million Bulli bypass study gets underway

A promised investigation of a possible Bulli bypass is about to be fulfilled.
Going into last year's election, the Illawarra was promised that a potential extension of Memorial Drive would take place.
The state budget included a $20 million allocation for the investigation work, which will include a report of the options and the route as well as a strategic business case.
The proposed Bulli bypass would involve extending Memorial Drive north from the roundabout at the intersection with the Princes Highway, with multiple options to be explored for where the extension will end.
"While these early investigations will be robust and are crucial for planning a suitable bypass option, it's important to note that they will require time to carry out," Roads Minister John Graham said.
"As we progress this work, there are other traffic improvements being made from mid-2024, including additional parking, new shared pathways, raised pedestrian crossings, and upgraded street lighting.
"Our focus remains on providing solutions that prioritise immediate improvements and the long-term success of the Bulli bypass project."
There have been a range of options considered over the years for a bypass of Bulli.
One of them was a 330-metre long tunnel from the end of Memorial Drive, linking up to the pass just below the hairpin.
As part of the current investigation community feedback is sought and can be left at an online survey at yoursay.transport.nsw.gov.au/bulli-bypass.
The consultation period will remain open until 11:59pm on March 11.
"The proposed changes to our roads impact everyone in our community," said Illawarra and South Coast Minister Ryan Park.
"I invite everyone to take a moment to share your valuable thoughts and experiences with the road network in and around Bulli. Whether through the online survey or by email, your voice matters. Let's work together to make a lasting impact on our region's transportation future."
Additionally, the project team will be available to discuss the Bulli bypass at drop-in sessions at the Bulli Community Centre, 5-8pm, on February 22 and 29.
