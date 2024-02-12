Wollongong Greens councillors to retire at September elections

Wollongong Greens councillors Mithra Cox and Cath Blakey have announced they will retire at the upcoming local government elections.
The Ward 1 and 2 councillors have served on Wollongong City Council since being elected in 2017.
Cr Cox said she was proud of work in promoting walking and cycling, introducing the FOGO program and efforts to cut council emissions, along with supporting food trucks and the city's cultural life.
"After nearly seven years on Council, it's time for me to make way for a new crop of intelligent, inspired and community minded Greens councillors."
Cr Blakey acknowledged the efforts to include affordable housing provisions within a voluntary planning agreement, reducing waste and calling for additional federal funding for councils.
"There is some unfinished business, like inclusionary zoning provisions that require large developments to have social, public or affordable housing, and the good design guide for the city centre, as at the moment we're getting boxy, ugly apartment blocks with empty shops at the bottom, and a lack laneways for pedestrian permeability or set backs for solar access or our consideration of our unique landscape."
With both councillors stepping down, it opens the field for new Greens candidates to step forward. The party will announce their candidates for the upcoming elections on Thursday.
The move also opens up the race for Mayor, with Cr Cox the Greens candidate for Mayor in the past two local government elections, receiving 10.4 per cent in 2017 and 13 per cent in 2021.
