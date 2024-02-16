It's almost time to dive into the Great Ocean Pool Crawl 2024

Wollongong's beautiful ocean pools attract plenty of people each weekend, from swimmers looking for some exercise to those who simply want a place to cool off or splash around.
But come Sunday, March 3, five of the city's pools will be busy with people raising money to help Illawarra residents with cancer and their families, thanks to the 19th annual Great Ocean Pool Crawl.
The fundraiser for Cancer Council NSW was launched on Friday with a lap of Towradgi Rock Pool, as is tradition, with organiser Phil Murray and supporters including Keira MP Ryan Park, sponsor Ryan Heckenberg, and basketball great Glen Saville.
On the day itself up to 150 participants will visit Coalcliff, Wombarra, Austinmer, Bulli and Towradgi pools, doing two laps of each before moving onto the next.
Mr Murray said the event was for everyone, not just the keen swimmers - participants could also walk, float or just walk alongside the pool.
Wearing floaties is permitted, too - the pool crawl even has a best dressed competition.
The day will wrap up at Towradgi Beach Hotel with lunch, prizes, a raffle, an auction, and entertainment.
Buses will be on hand to transport swimmers between pools.
It is hoped this year's crawl will raise $40,000, which will fund programs and services supporting cancer patients in the Illawarra and their families.
Mr Murray - who does 10 laps of Towradgi pool every day and has clocked some 75,000 to date - came up with the idea of the pool crawl 21 years ago on one of his swims.
It became part of his workplace's Biggest Morning Tea effort, helping them become the biggest fundraiser for that event in the country.
The pool crawl has since become its own event, held every year since except two due to the pandemic.
Mr Murray said he hadn't had a direct experience with cancer himself, but the pool crawl was a way to give back to the community.
Since its inception, the Great Ocean Pool Crawl has raised over $300,000 for Cancer Council NSW.
For more information or to register for the 2024 Great Ocean Pool Crawl, visit doitforcancer.com.au/event/great-ocean-pool-crawl.
