Exclusive

Mum's plea after teen girls abuse her son on Wollongong bus while filming it

By Desiree Savage
February 18 2024 - 6:00pm
Nicole Starling with her son Kai say it's 'not cool' to publicly humiliate people with disabilities or special needs. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Nicole Starling with her son Kai say it's 'not cool' to publicly humiliate people with disabilities or special needs. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A Thirroul mother has put out a public plea to parents after her son with special needs was viciously mocked by a group of teens while riding the bus, despite adults trying to intervene.

