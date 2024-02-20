You thought Albion Park IPL were good in 2023? They've added even more firepower

Have some astute off-season signings made Albion Park White Eagles the early front runners for the Illawarra Premier League title?
After smashing the league by 12 points in 2023, the addition of the likes of Hamish Lamberton, John Martinoski and James O'Rourke makes them look even stronger.
Lamberton returns to the club from a stint at National Premier League side Sutherland, whilst Martinoski and O'Rourke have both had varying stints at fellow IPL powerhouse clubs Wollongong Olympic and Wollongong United.
APWE have also retained key members of their league championship winning squad including Brendan Griffin, Hayden Durose, Cameron Morgan, Joey Lavalle and Brendan Fordham.
Coach George Antoniou's new signings have been made in the areas to give APWE further depth, something they 'lacked' last season according to Jake Leighton.
He said in particular the addition of Martinoski would provide the team with extra drive.
"There's a handful of new signings for us in Hamish Lamberton, Johnny Martinoski, James O'Rouke, Kyle Senior and Jordan Kizi. They're all quality players in specific positions to provide a bit more depth, which we might have lacked in some areas last season," he said.
"He (Martinoski) is quite the character but he's got the experience, he's a top quality player and he's awesome to have around."
It is well known that the 2023 season ended in disappointment, with APWE winning the league but failing to reach the grand final.
Leighton said that factor would drive the team going forward.
"I mean, everyone was buzzing last year, we had an awesome bunch of lads," he said.
"We all did it for each other and it showed at the end of the season winning the league. Yeah it was an unfortunate ending in finals, but it was still a successful season.
"I think we've retained 80 to 90 per cent of the playing group coming into this year, so the drive is definitely there and they're definitely using that as motivation heading into the new season."
