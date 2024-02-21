Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Interactive

Woonona man describes moments before fatal Bulli Pass crash

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
February 22 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Seccombe was driving up Bulli Pass on Friday and witnessed a truck speeding down the hill. Main picture by Sylvia Liber, inset by Adam McLean
Jon Seccombe was driving up Bulli Pass on Friday and witnessed a truck speeding down the hill. Main picture by Sylvia Liber, inset by Adam McLean

Moments before a removalist truck slammed into a four-wheel-drive killing one person and leaving two fighting for life, it almost hit a Woonona man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.