Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Interactive

Bulli crash survivors fighting for life in hospital

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 19 2024 - 8:53pm, first published 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of a fatal crash at the bottom of Bulli Pass on Friday, February 16, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
The scene of a fatal crash at the bottom of Bulli Pass on Friday, February 16, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

Two people are fighting for life while a third remains in hospital three days after a fatal crash at Bulli Pass.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.