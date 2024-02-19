Bulli crash survivors fighting for life in hospital

Two people are fighting for life while a third remains in hospital three days after a fatal crash at Bulli Pass.
Three people were injured and one killed when a removalist truck slammed into a four-wheel-drive at the turnoff to Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The truck appeared to have lost its brakes coming down Bulli Pass and, instead of going right at the bottom to head into Wollongong, veered left into the ramp that exits towards Thirroul.
A 40-year-old woman from Canberra was left trapped with extensive injuries in her four-wheel-drive. She remains in Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Three men from Sydney were in the front of the truck, with the passengers - who were also brothers - thrown from the vehicle on impact.
Once brother died at the scene, the other was airlifted to hospital.
Of the two injured men - one is in Westmead Hospital in a stable condition, the other at Liverpool Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The men in the truck were from Bankstown family removals business DJacks.
A spokesman from the company said staff were in shock and not ready to make any public comments.
The horror crash came days after Minister for the Illawarra and Keira MP Ryan Park and Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart announced the start of work to investigate the long-awaited Bulli bypass.
"Safety on Bulli Pass is a priority for the NSW Government," Mr Park said. "Under Labor Transport for NSW has commenced early investigations into a bypass of the Bulli town centre with $20 million dollars committed for these investigations.
Crash data shows more than a dozen serious crashes between 2018 and 2022 on the notorious road, with a cluster of collisions at the hairpin bend and at the intersection with Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
