Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks
Breaking

Illawarra Hawks sign coach Justin Tatum to long-term deal in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 22 2024 - 8:05pm, first published 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Tatum will be the Illawarra Hawks next head coach. Picture by Kris Saad
Justin Tatum will be the Illawarra Hawks next head coach. Picture by Kris Saad

"I really just want to be an advocate for the Hawks organisation and how an American can benefit if he decides to come over."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Hawks sign coach Justin Tatum to long-term deal in Wollongong
Justin Tatum will be the Illawarra Hawks next head coach. Picture by Kris Saad
The Hawks have gone 12-7 since Tatum took the reins.
Mitch Jennings
Teen Hawks star AJ reveals his Wollongong highlights and favourite hang out
AJ Johnson training with the Illawarra Hawks ahead of their finals' clash against Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson is keen to create some more highlights for the Hawks
Agron Latifi
No comments
What drives Rick Goodchild's hunger heading into the 2024 Premier League
Rick Goodchild (inset) and his Wollongong Olympic teammates celebrate after winning last year's Bampton Cup. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean
Olympic kick off their season against Helensburgh on March 3.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.