Illawarra Hawks sign coach Justin Tatum to long-term deal in Wollongong

"I really just want to be an advocate for the Hawks organisation and how an American can benefit if he decides to come over."
That was Justin Tatum in the Mercury in April, 2023. He just didn't know that that American would be him.
On Friday, with the Hawks on a fairy tale run to the post-season, the 44-year-old will be unveiled as the foundation club's new head coach, officially shedding the interim tag that, in reality, he cast off long ago.
The freshly inked three-year deal is the reward for overseeing an incredible resurgence in Wollongong after taking the reins in the wake Jacob Jackomas' sacking in November following a 2-7 start to the season.
Few people, other than himself, saw it as a genuine head coaching audition, with the front office initially targeting five-time championship-winner Trevor Gleeson among others.
With his resume bereft of experience in the professional ranks, Tatum said his chance would be performance based. He responded by overseeing a 12-7 run en route to a fourth-placed finish.
Having also rallied a jaded Hawks fan-base on the way to the post-season, moving into the full-time role was fait accompli some time ago, not that he thought any of it would to come to pass when he first arrived on a sight-seeing trip last year.
"I definitely didn't know [that American] was going to be me, but I'm appreciative and I'm happy that I have an opportunity to be able to do this," Tatum told the Mercury.
"I am grateful to the team, my assistant coaches and the management at the Illawarra Hawks who have trusted in me since I took over in November.
"There's no greater feeling than helping an organisation that's been the longest team [to compete] in this league that's had some down time, and being one of the reasons to turn around. It's an unbelievable feeling.
"I just told the guys in the film room that I thought this was probably the best team in the league when I first walked into the first practice and saw these guys making shots. We had that dry spell, but it's great to see that we've gained our respect back, we gained our continuity to where we felt this team could be.
"It feels great to see, when everything is put together, where we're at right now. We have some strong momentum now that we will carry into the finals, and I am just happy that all the people of the Illawarra will have the opportunity to support their team in a [finals series]."
Tatum has boasted the equal best record of any coach in the league since taking the reins, and fell short of NBL Coach of the Year honours by just six of 135 votes - the honour ultimately going to Melbourne United's Dean Vickerman.
Tatum said just being in the running with a three-time COY, with more than 300 games to his name, with just 19 games on his own resume as a pro was remarkable enough.
"It is just a testament to these guys," Tatum said of his roster.
"I don't get any recognition unless they react to what I've asked them to do. Just to be in that conversation with those guys who have been long tenured coaches here, or have been a head coach for the majority of their lives, is a really good feeling.
"If I had a full season and other things, it might have worked out differently, but I'm just more happy about our success than my individual accolades. It would have been great to have won it, but at the end of the day, I know where I belong. Wollongong is definitely where I belong.
"It gave me my first chance and opened its arms to me, the fans are great. I just see the love out of that and that just makes it more meaningful."
While the on-court results were primary in the club's decision to endorse him as its next head coach, there's no question the way the Missouri native has rallied what was a disillusioned fan-base also played a role.
"That's been such a thrill for me," Tatum said.
"When I first came we played Sydney [in Wollongong], even though Sydney was a big game and they were saying 'hey, this might be a sellout crowd', it was nowhere near what it's been like in recent weeks.
"Just to see the fans stick around after the game and want to really see the players and interact with them. You show up an hour early in this damn-near half packed.
"I just love that because this town, these fans need something like that because it's not a big market. It's not Sydney or Melbourne, it's a town that really needs something theirs to support.
"Once we started to win you could see that, but it's just not about the winning, it's just about our effort that we gave out there. I think these fans really enjoyed that because you win or lose games, but the effort that we were showing, gained the respect of the fans.
"Just the way they support us is different, I feel. It brings chills for us when we hear the Illawarra song, even on the road or at home."
