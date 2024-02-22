All the glamourous arrivals at the Hawks' night of nights

The mood was celebratory as players and partners arrived for the Illawarra Hawks' night of nights on Thursday.
The annual awards, held at the Sage Hotel in Wollongong, honours the team's standout players from the 2024 NBL season.
Take a flick through the gallery above to see all the stylish arrivals on the red carpet.
Check back later for a full list of winners, including this year's MVP.
As the awards got started on Thursday night, the Hawks announced they were signing coach Justin Tatum to a long-term deal in Wollongong.
