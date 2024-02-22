Infant suffers smoke inhalation after fire erupts in Warrawong unit block

Paramedics treating an infant after a fire in a unit block on Todd Street at Warrawong on Friday, February 23, 2024. Picture by Anna Warr

An infant has suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a three-storey unit block in Warrawong.

The fire started in an electrical box on the ground floor of the Todd Street block, and it left thick, black smoke flooding through multiple units.



Firefighters from Warrawong and Wollongong rushed to the scene and evacuated all residents from the block.

"There's a baby with minor smoke inhalation and paramedics were called as a precaution," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Barber said.

"We had two crews in breathing apparatus and they extinguished the fire with a C02 extinguisher.



View + 5 Photos Emergency services at the scene of a fire in a unit block on Todd Street at Warrawong on Friday, February 23, 2024. Pictures by Anna Warr

The fire is now out however residents are yet to return to their homes.

"There's quite a bit of smoke throughout the building," Insp Barber said.

At 9.30am paramedics remained at the unit block treating the female infant. At this stage she has not been taken to hospital.

This is the third fire in the Todd Street block of units in recent weeks.

On February 11, unit was destroyed by fire and residents in other units left trapped by flames and smoke. The blaze started after a woman jammed a pencil into a toaster.

On January 3, around 50 people ran for their lives after a fire started in an unoccupied unit in the block. Squatters are suspected of causing this fire.